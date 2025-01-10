Drivers of flashy Rongai matatus fined Sh50,000 for driving 'unroadworthy' vehicles

Two matatu drivers were on Friday fined Sh50,000 each for driving “unroadworthy” vehicles and fitting TV screens on the public service vehicles (PSVs) that obscured the view of other road users.

Appearing before the Kibera Law Courts Principal Magistrate Irene Marcia Kahuya, John Mwangi and Dominic Amaya pleaded guilty to the charges.

The two, who were charges separately, will serve six months in jail if they fail to pay the fine.

Mr Mwangi and Mr Amaya are drivers of two PSVs christened “Moneyfest” and “Ambush” and which ply the City center-Rongai route.

NTSA impounds two matatus notorious for traffic violations

Moneyfest has previously been linked to President William Ruto’s son, George.

The charges stated that they were arrested driving “unroadworthy” vehicles contrary to section 55 (1) as read with section 58 (1) of the traffic Act.

The charge against Mr Mwangi stated that he was driving the Isuzu minibus, while fitted with TV screens thus obscuring the drivers view.

The charge sheet added that the minibus had tinted windscreen and headlamps, fitted with un-prescribed front light (LED bar) undersize chevrons, which the police considered as un-roadworthy.

Pleaded guilty

Mr Mwangi, who was out on cash bail of Sh10,000, pleaded guilty for the offense and asked the court for lenient terms.

The charge against Mr Amaya stated that he was caught driving along Lang’ata Road the minibus that had been fitted with TV screens, thus obscuring the driver's road view.

The charge sheet further stated that the vehicle had defective braking system, un-prescribed lights, and undersized chevrons.

The magistrate directed Mr Amaya’s vehicle to be inspected to meet the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) standards. The matter will come for mention on January 20, 2025.

Public outcry

On Thursday, police and NTSA officials impounded the two vehicles after a public outcry.

In an update on Thursday, January 9, 2025, the NTSA said that Ambush and Moneyfest, had been impounded and were being held at Lang’ata Police Station.

“The two PSVs are at the Police Station for processing and further action,” NTSA said.

A search on NTSA portal has established that the vehicle christened MoneyFest, is owned by 1998 Technologies, while the second vehicle, Ambush, is registered to Expreso Limited.