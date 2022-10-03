Driver, conductors arrested over crew hanging precariously on matatu door

The driver and two conductors of matatu have been arrested after two crew members were recorded hanging precariously on the door.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) confirmed the arrests following a viral video on social media where the two touts were seen hanging on a matatu plying the Jogoo Road route.

Through a statement shared on its official channels, the road safety authority urged road users to remain vigilant and report any life-risking acts on the road saying road safety is a shared responsibility.

“The driver, and the two conductors have been arrested. They will be charged accordingly. We urge all road users to remain vigilant & speak out against such behaviour,” NTSA said.

Kenyans expressed their dissatisfaction on the social media, calling upon the traffic police and NTSA to crackdown on such risky behaviours on the road.

This comes days after data from NTSA indicated that more Kenyans have died in road accidents this year as compared to the same period last year.

According to the statistics from the authority, as of September 26, 2022, fatalities had increased by 7.8 percent compared to the same time in 2021.