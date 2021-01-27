Drama in Kayole as murder suspect threatens suicide

Kayole estate in Nairobi was the scene of drama for the better part of Wednesday after police tried to arrest a middle-aged man linked to the murder of his girlfriend.

The suspect identified as Charles Olweny Agana, 37, has been on the run since the Friday incident where he is accused of killing his girlfriend and setting her body on fire in Njiru area.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspect locked himself inside a fifth floor apartment in Kayole and threatened to commit suicide by jumping off the balcony.

After hours of negotiations, police managed to convince the suspect not to kill himself “since all is not lost.”

In a video clip released by the DCI, officers can be heard pleading with him not to jump.

“People have done worse things than what you are being accused of and are all locked up. Your case will be determined by the courts, so there is no need to kill yourself,” an officer can be herd pleading with him.

In the clip, the suspect is seen holding a two knives, which according to the officers, he had used to stab himself several times on his neck.

Police said they traced the suspect to the Kayole Turkey Resort building by tracking his phone signal.

Earlier, a huge crowd had milled around the scene baying for the suspect’s blood.

“Finally, detectives have convinced the suspect not to take his life and arrested him. They are currently trying to evacuate him from the scene, but hundreds of wananchi have blocked the way baying for his blood,” they said.

They begged the irate crowd to give way to officers, who were assisted by the County Fire department, for the suspect to be evacuated and get charged for his alleged crimes.

Last week, homicide detectives in Kasarani had launched a manhunt for Mr Agana who is suspected to have killed his girlfriend and set her body on fire.

The burnt body of 34-year-old Margaret Muchemi, a resident of Njiru in Kasarani Sub-County, was found tied to a bed by neighbours who were responding to a fire at her house.

The mother of one, a 4-year-old, ran a private clinic in Mwiki and is said to have had a row with him over money he had reportedly lent her.

Kayole OCPD Paul Wambugu, while confirming the incident, said two house helps employed by the deceased said they had been asked to leave the home to allow the deceased and the suspect to iron out their issues. This was around 8am.

“They were told to go and buy meat and not to come back in the house until they called because she wanted to talk to her boyfriend in private,” Mr Wambugu said.

One of the nannies, Damaris Nyamusi, later got a call from neighbours who informed her that the house was on fire.

After the fire was contained and they were able to access her employer’s bedroom, they found her arms and legs tied to the bed and her body charred by the flames.

Her lover was nowhere to be seen and Ms Nyamusi said it was the first time they had seen him.

Police said that it still remains unclear whether the suspect allegedly killed her over the debt or if it was a case of love gone sour.

Police arrived at the scene at around 4pm and collected her body for preservation at City Mortuary where an autopsy is expected to be conducted to determine cause of death.