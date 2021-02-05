Dozens to be relocated in Mukuru to pave way for new hospital

Dozens of Mukuru-Jamaica residents will lose their homes as the government plans to build a hospital in the slums.

Speaking on Thursday in Makadara, Viwandani Ward Representative David Mbithi said plans were underway to build a Level Two hospital in the area.

Mr Mbithi added that the government seeks to create healthcare access to the locals who travel all the way to Mama Lucy and Kenyatta National hospitals for treatment.

The hospital is expected to benefit residents in five slums located in Viwandani Division. The slums are Mukuru-Lunga Lunga, Mukuru-Jamaica, Mukuru-Sinai, Mukuru-Paradise and Mukuru-Cereals.

The local leader said residents who will lose their will get alternative housing through the Nyumba Yangu Programme.