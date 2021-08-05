Dozens of city learners stuck upcountry, fail to report to schools

Dozens of learners in schools located in Nairobi have not reported to schools as they are stuck upcountry for various reasons.

A spot check in Makadara, Starehe, Kibra, Mathare and Embakasi South sub-counties established that some learners were yet to report to schools since the new academic year started last week.

Headteachers of different primary and secondary schools said some of the children are in rural areas since the schools closed last month.

At St Elizabeth Primary School, 50 of the 1,900 student population are yet to report back.

According to the Executive Development Officer at Mukuru Promotion Center- (MPC), Ms Dinah Mwendwa, many parents are facing financial constraints.

MPC is a faith-based organisation operated by nuns and sponsors learners in informal settlements within Starehe and Makadara sub-counties.

"Many parents in the slums where MPC sponsors their learners in education travelled to their rural homes after job cuts from Industrial Area and other work stations due to the Covid-19 pandemic," Ms Mwendwa remarked.

At St Michael's Secondary School in Makadara, the number of students is expected to soar following the closure of a neighbouring school due to flooding.

“Viwandani Secondary School was closed after rain havoc in April this year disrupted classes to the extent that the school was officially closed. Parents are looking for a place for their children at MPC-sponsored St Michael's Secondary School," said Ms Mwendwa.

In Makadara sub-county, parents were busy looking for vacancies in public schools after several private schools were demolished.

Some schools were demolished to pave way for the construction of affordable housing and the construction of tarmac roads Mukuru-Kwa Reuben located in Embakasi South sub-county.

Parents flocked two public schools –Star of Hope Primary School in Lunga Lunga and St Elizabeth Primary- in Kingstone slums to look for vacancies.

This happened as the government warned that parents who will not send their children to school will be arrested and prosecuted.

The red flag was issued by South B area chief, Mr Paul Mulinge.

"We will conduct a door-to-door operation to arrest parents who do not send their children to school as it is mandatory for all to be educated through a government order," the administrator remarked.