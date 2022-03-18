Dozens injured in City pile-up involving 10 vehicles

There was traffic snarl up on Murang’a Road near Koja roundabout earlier today following an accident involving several vehicles.

This, after a Neo Kenya Mpya bus lost control and rammed into two matatus, triggering a domino effect involving a total of 10 vehicles; five matatus, four buses and a private vehicle.

“The bus was speeding when its brakes failed, and in an attempt to salvage the situation, the vehicle veered to the right, hitting the first matatu which was caught up in a traffic jam as it waited to enter the CBD, making it to overturn,” recounted Mr Kuria, a conductor who witnessed the events.

He said the bus hit a second Lopha Sacco matatu which also hit another bus, triggering a ripple effect.

10-car accident at Khoja roundabout in Nairobi

The driver of the Lopha Sacco matatu, who sustained visible injuries on his head and limbs, was rushed to hospital by a Nairobi County emergency response ambulance.

Over 10 passengers from the two matatus sustained various injuries and were rushed to various hospitals within the city.

“I am glad no one died,” one of the passengers travelling in the bus said.

Traffic police responding to the incident asked Kenyans to give space to emergency response teams when such incidents happen.