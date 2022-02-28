Donor threatens to cut funding to Dandora schools over alleged graft

Dandora estate

A woman walks down a lonely alleyway in Dandora estate. Future of two donor-funded community schools that have provided free education to needy children in the area now hang in the balance.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

The future of two donor-funded community schools that have provided free education to needy children in the Dandora slums for three decades hangs in the balance after a donor threatened to withhold funding due to alleged corruption.

