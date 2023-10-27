Don’t kick out hawkers from Nairobi streets, Mt Kenya MPs tell Sakaja

Some Mt Kenya MPs have criticised Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja for issuing a ban on hawking within the central business district.

The 10 MPs led by Starehe lawmaker Amos Mwago accused Mr Sakaja of failing to involve Nairobi’s leadership in making decisions that will affect the county's economy and livelihoods of thousands of unemployed residents. City Hall on Wednesday banned hawking on city streets and along the roads in a bid to restore order in East Africa’s economic hub.

Mr Sakaja said the ban, which took effect Thursday, would stem the perennial crisis of hawkers and boda boda operators who block walkways and roads to sell wares or park the two wheelers. He directed the city inspectorate department not to allow any hawking along roads and streets within the CBD.

“Mr Sakaja should be reminded that these hawkers voted for him. They have nowhere else to get their daily bread. It's wrong to throw them away from the CBD,” Embakasi North MP James Gakuya said.

“We campaigned on the platform of hustler narrative. Mr Sakaja should remember that the majority of Nairobi voters are hustlers. We don’t have land to farm in Nairobi. Hawking is our farm.”

Addressing a news conference at Parliament Buildings last evening, Mr Mwago, whose constituency covers Nairobi CBD, accused Mr Sakaja of kicking out hawkers without giving them alternatives to do business.

Mr Sakaja said the move is meant to ensure the safety of hawkers and create space for vehicle movement.