DJ Fatxo speaks: 'Justice will prevail'

Renowned Kikuyu entertainer Lawrence Njuguna, also known as DJ Fatxo, has finally spoken out following the death of Jeff Mwathi.

The Mugithi singer spoke Friday while sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) were at his apartment building in Kasarani as preliminary investigations looked into claims of suicide as the cause of death. Police descended on the premises just hours after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki ordered them to swing to action.

DJ Fatxo now says that he believes these are trying times but he will be exonerated.

"We all want to know the truth. We believe that justice will prevail," he said while urging his fans to continue supporting him.

He declined to take any more questions from the media but promised that his team will allow an opportunity for him to tell his story at a later date.

Mr Mwathi, 23, was reportedly hired by DJ Fatxo for an interior décor job but ended up dead outside the entertainer's Safari Park estate house in Nairobi on February 22. He was buried in Nakuru County on March 3, 2023.

Jeff Mwathi (inset left) and DJ Fatxo's house in Nairobi. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Investigators spent the better part of Friday afternoon revisiting the scene and questioning several people at the apartment building, including the Mugithi artiste, security personnel and neighbours.

The detectives from DCI's homicide unit are interested in the moments leading up to Mr Mwathi's fall.

Rise to stardom

DJ Fatxo rose to stardom by singing his way to the top, with his "Ndi Mang'a" hit making him a household name. However, his illustrious career will be put to the test as police seek to determine whether the death is a case of suicide or murder.

Witness statements earlier taken by local police say Mr Mwathi jumped to the hard concrete downstairs – a case of death by suicide.