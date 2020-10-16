Detectives find 10 foetuses in Nairobi clinic

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations is holding two doctors and three other workers of Prestige Health Point Medical Centre on suspicion of conducting illegal abortion.

Detectives said they found 10 decomposing foetuses when they arrested Dr Mwaura Karumbi and Dr John Marore at the clinic based along Murang’a Road in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

The two doctors were arrested alongside Christopher Mwangi, Erick Mwenda and Judith Anyanzwa.

Police a woman suspected to have procured an abortion was found admitted to the facility which had no operating license.

A senior detective, who declined to be named because he is not authorised to speak to the press, said officers have been investigating the health centre for a long while before conducting the raid on Thursday morning.

The recovered foetuses were taken to the morgue.

The suspects will arraigned on Monday, police said.

The senior detective claimed there has been an increase of illegal abortions after re-opening of schools because some learners who got pregnant during the long schools closure are seeking to terminate pregnancies before going back to class.