Decision 2022: Nairobians hold breath

Nairobians are waiting with bated breath to know their county leadership.

As of 9:47am, there was little activity at the Nairobi County Tallying Centre in Moi International Sports Centre where the governor, senator and woman representative results will be announced.

There is a reported close contest between gubernatorial candidates Johnson Sakaja (UDA) and Polycarp Igathe (Jubilee). In the senatorial race, ODM’s Edwin Sifuna is up against Margaret Wanjiru of UDA while Esther Passaris (ODM) is facing off with Millicent Omanga of UDA.

IEBC officials are waiting for the 17 Constituency Tallying Centres to complete compiling votes from the polling stations which most are halfway done.

Nairobi County Deputy Returning Officer Anthony Mahiu says that they are hoping that the constituency returning officers would be arriving at the venue with the tabulations at 2pm.

The County Tallying Centre has not received any results from any of the 17 constituencies in Nairobi county, which is delaying the announcement of the winning candidate for the governor, senator and woman representative seats.

Mr Mahiu has urged Kenyans to be patient to give the IEBC enough time to complete the process correctly.