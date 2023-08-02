Death in JKIA taxi: Police search for mystery woman who got off mid-journey

Police in Nairobi have launched a manhunt for a mysterious woman who left an unidentified man dead in a hired taxi on Monday, July 31, 2023.

According to the taxi driver, the woman hired the taxi intending to travel from Syokimau to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

However, before reaching her destination, the woman suddenly got out of the vehicle, leaving the man behind.

The taxi driver's attempts to help the man proved futile as he collapsed.

Inside the taxi, police found a bottle of soda, crisps and two mobile phones left behind by the suspect.

The deceased man had no identification, making it difficult for officers to establish his identity. As a result, police took his body to the City Mortuary.

Nairobi County Police boss Adamson Bungei confirmed that investigations had begun to identify and locate the woman. Authorities hope she can provide more information about the bizarre incident.