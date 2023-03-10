Death in DJ Fatxo’s house: Kindiki orders DCI Amin to take charge

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki on Friday directed the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohammed Amin to take personal charge of the investigation into the death of a 23-year-old man at artiste DJ Fatxo’s Nairobi house on February 23.

Prof Kindiki noted that there were fears of a cover-up by investigators based at Kasarani police station where the death of Jeff Mwathi, an interior designer, was reported.

“On the matter of Jeff Mwathi, I have spoken to Mr Amin this morning and instructed him to send a homicide team from his headquarters to thoroughly investigate the incident and take the necessary action,” Prof Kindiki's post reads.

The CS added, “I thank Mr Amin for his quick action on this matter…the homicide team is dispassionate and this will help resolve the claims of collusion at Kasarani police station where the matter was reported.”

Ended up dead

On February 23, a young man, Jeff Mwathi, 23, whom the entertainer had allegedly called for an interior décor job, ended up dead outside his Safari Park estate house in Nairobi.

Witness statements taken by local police say Mwathi jumped from the 10th floor to the hard concrete ground.

Mwathi was buried in Nakuru County on March 3, 2023.

But the victim’s relatives, who include Kikuyu benga musician Samuel Muchoki aka Samidoh, who is his uncle, have expressed reservations about what killed young Mwathi.

The DCI confirmed on social media that detectives from the Homicide department based at the headquarters had taken over investigations from Kasarani police station.