DCI officer hospitalised after attack by thugs in Nairobi

A top Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officer is fighting for his life after he was attacked and seriously injured in Nairobi on Friday morning.

The forensic expert based at DCI’s Forensic Fingerprint Identification Bureau is currently admitted at the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral hospital after he was attacked by armed gangsters in Kahawa West.

According to DCI, Joseph Mwange was headed home in his vehicle accompanied by his wife from a party in Roysambu at 4am, when a four-man gang accosted them along Kamiti Road, near Jacaranda estate.

DCI said the thugs posed as police officers and flagged down Mr Mwange’s vehicle and asked him where he was headed to.

In response, the detective is said to have informed them that he was headed home, which was not far away from where the area they had stopped him.

Unknown to the detective, the thugs trailed his vehicle and as he stopped to open the gate to his home, one of the criminals opened fire and shot him before escaping into the darkness.

“His wife immediately rushed him to Kenyatta University hospital where he is currently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit in critical condition,” DCI said.

Specialised units

In the wake of the morning attack, the police department has confirmed that a contingent of sleuths from three specialised units has been dispatched to hunt down the armed gangsters with DCI warming that “their moment of arrest is nigh”.

“The Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin, wishes detective Mwange, a speedy recovery and sends his loved ones lots of love from the DCI family, following the unfortunate incident," the DCI said.

In October, a lead creative designer with the DCI died in a hit-and-run accident along the northern by-bass at Marurui, Nairobi.

According to the police incident report, Boniface Muganda was headed home on his motorcycle when a speeding motorist hit his bike before speeding off.

First responders rushed him to Kenyatta University where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

While condoling with the family, the DCI boss urged the team investigating the incident which consisted of detectives from various forensic units to leave no stone unturned in establishing the cause of the accident and bring the suspects to book.

Amin eulogised the creative designer as a self-driven officer who performed his duties diligently.

“I pray to Allah to give the family of the deceased courage and peace, during this difficult time of mourning,” he said.

He added that the deceased was hardworking and an inspiration to many people with whom he interacted.

He had previously served at the forensic photographic unit and was the creative artist behind the latest edition of the DCI magazine.