Daystar student ekes out living from leasing bikes to mates

Noah Karuri Musira, also known as Noah Distributors, is a student entrepreneur who leases out bicycles to students and hotels around Lukenya-Daystar in Athi River.

The 24-year-old student, who has 15 bicycles, started the business in January 2020 with only three bikes.

The onset of the coronavirus and the subsequent closure of normal business operations provided an opportunity for Noah to open the business.

“I leased out the bikes for three months to Lukenya Getaway resort. While I was at home, my bikes were earning some cash for me,” he says.

But in August that year when he returned to school, the business was struggling even though he had added four bikes.

Many of the students attended classes online and the scarcity of his main clientele took a toll on the business.

However, that tough business phase did not last long, as in January 2021, almost all students were allowed to resume in-person classes.

“Even the ones doing online classes at home had missed school so the numbers increased,” he said.

Through his profits, Noah was able to continue adding one bike after another.

Business growth

The entrepreneurial student, in his fourth year studying business administration and marketing at Daystar University, says the choice of the course has been instrumental in his business growth.

“I am a practical person and every new information I learn from class, I apply it in my business. Through the courses, I have been able to record my business transactions, advertise and handle my clients with the required professionalism,” he said.

The bike business helps him meet his needs at university, He says the business has shaped him into a more responsible young man.

Having saved up for a year in order to start the business, Noah’s determination to see the business start and grow was through the sale of different merchandise.

“I would rent earphones to students in the computer lab at a fee, sell socks, men’s undergarments, eggs and smokies. I saved in the Daystar Cooperate Sacco and when I saved enough capital, I bought the first lot of bikes,” he offers.

To prepare for the opening of his business, Noah visited a bicycle spot in his hometown of Ruiru and was trained on how to repair bikes.

Although the training cost him Sh3,000, he says he saves a lot of money by repairing the bikes himself.

“I am able to handle all the minor repairs which happen so often, but for the major ones, I take the bikes to a mechanic in Athi River.”

The bicycle business has boosted the health of students and provided him with an opportunity to provide recreational services to the Lukenya-Daystar community.

Same period

With Sh100, a client can ride for an hour and Sh200 for “exclusive riding” for the same period.

“Exclusive riding entails using a high maintenance bike that is faster and more comfortable to the rider,” he adds.

Once in a while, Noah involves his willing clients in long-distance cycling at Sh500. The cycles take seven to eight hours.

“So far we have cycled through Machakos, Makutano and Kathiani towns from Daystar University.”

However, like any other business, challenges are inevitable, from bicycle theft to clients mishandling the bikes.

April 25, 2021 is a day etched in Noah’s mind. That day, two men masquerading as students visited his station and rented bicycles for an hour.

“After two hours, the clients had not yet returned and I got suspicious. I tried calling them through the numbers they had written on the record-keeping book but one of the numbers did not go through while the other missed a digit.”

Noah and one of his friends searched for the men from Daystar to Athi River town using different roads but could not find them.

Tracking the name registered with one of the numbers, Noah realised it did not match what was in his records.

Although pained by the loss, Noah took the theft as a wake-up call and introduced stringent measures for his uncommon clients.