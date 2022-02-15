Data analyst Kenneth Nyamwamu joins Nairobi governor’s race

The race to clinch the Nairobi governor’s seat in the August 9 election continues to gather steam with three more aspirants joining an already crowded contest to replace incumbent Ms Ann Kananu.

The latest entrants into the battle to for the fourth governor of Nairobi are Kenneth Kinara Nyamwamu and former Nairobi Lands and Urban Planning CEC Wachira Njuguna and former University of Nairobi student leader Chrispus Fwamba.

This now brings the number of candidates angling for the seat to nine, ahead of party primaries slated for April.

The other aspirants include Ms Kananu, Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Richard Ngatia, businesswoman Agnes Kagure, and former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru.

Launching his bid Tuesday, Mr Nyamwamu said he will be contesting for the seat on a United Progressive Alliance ticket, a rebrand of Party of Economic Development, headquartered in Kileleshwa, Nairobi.

Smart county

Unveiling his manifesto, the medic, who is also a data expert, said his vision is to transform Nairobi into a smart county that embraces technology to solve day-to-day problems.

On transport, he is targeting infrastructural improvement to end the perennial congestion in the city.

“If we are to decongest this city, we need to embrace the use of trams and BRTs,” he said.

On hawkers, Mr Nyamwamu said if elected, his administration will designate a central place for the vendors to sell their wares as well as develop online marketplaces to save the small scale traders from having to stand on the street to sell their merchandise.

“My goal is to improve on service delivery using my technological and health background to solve the problems bedevilling the capital city. We will also seal all the loopholes used by cartels and reclaim whatever they have grabbed from the county government,” said Mr Nyamwamu.

Revive social halls

He also wants to revive social halls to improve sports in Nairobi as well as improve sports infrastructure in general.

“The talent is there, it only needs to be nurtured. We need to go back to the drawing board and get the social halls working again. The halls have produced Olympians like the legendary boxer Robert Wangila,” he said.

On his part, Mr Fwamba, who in 2013 was a running mate for the late Mutinda Khavemba on a Wiper ticket for the same seat, said he is banking on his knowledge of the city to solve its problems.

“All my politics has been here in the city and I believe I understand well the issues affecting Nairobi residents and I am ready to solve them,” he said.

Mr Njuguna said he is betting on his knowledge of City Hall, having served as a CEC in two departments — Lands and Agriculture — to restore Nairobi’s glory.