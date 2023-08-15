Court orders mental assessment of man who beat up his mother

A Nairobi magistrate has ordered a mental assessment of a 28-year-old man who punched his mother, injuring her on the head, at her home in Njiru Sub County.

After pleading guilty to the charges, the man demanded to be jailed immediately.

Senior Resident Magistrate Mercy Malingu ordered a psychiatrist report be tabled before her on October 19 during the mention of the case.

The suspect however opposed the requirement for the assessment to determine if he was mentally fit and demanded to be jailed, despite the warning by the court prosecutor that he was likely to be jailed for three years.

The court heard that he attacked and assaulted his mother at the Mwengenye Estate on July 28.

His mother said that on the day of the attack, she was asleep when her son woke up and began breaking a window. When she confronted him, he punched her on the head several times.

The complainant struggled with her son and managed to free herself then proceeded to Obama police station where she reported the incident.

The accused person told the court that he is ill and has been feeding on poisoned food, and asked to be taken to hospital.