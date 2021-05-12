Court awards widow Sh17m for house illegally sold by City Hall

Justice Joseph Sergon

Justice Joseph Sergon who on May 12, 2021 ordered the Nairobi County government to pay Phanice Ondeche Asitiba Sh17 million for illegally auctioning her house.

Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

A court has ordered the Nairobi City County government to pay a widow over Sh17 million for irregularly auctioning her house over alleged rent arrears 18 years ago.

