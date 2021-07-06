Court of Appeal halts Anne Kananu swearing-in as Nairobi governor

Nairobi Deputy Governor Anne Kananu addresses journalists at City Hall in Nairobi on January 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group
By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

  • The court halted the plan on Tuesday following an appeal lodged by former Governor Mike Sonko and rights activist Okiya Omtatah.

The Court of Appeal has put brakes on plans to swear-in Nairobi Deputy Governor Anne Kananu as the county chief,

