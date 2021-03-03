High Court extends orders stopping hiking of city parking fees

The High Court has extended orders stopping Nairobi City County government from increasing parking fees for private cars and matatus.

Justice Anthony Mrima Wednesday said the order dated December 30, 2019 suspending county government’s decision to hike parking fee from Sh200 to Sh400 for private cars should remain in force until April 21, 2021.

Also suspended is the devolved unit’s decision to raise seasonal parking rates for matatus.

Seasonal parking charges for a 14-seater matatu had been increased from Sh3,650 to Sh5,000, 32-seater (from Sh5,250 to Sh8,000), and 51-seater vehicles (buses) from 7,500 to Sh10,000.

Two petitions

Justice Mrima said the suspension should remain in force until April 21 when two petitions lodged by the Matatu Owners Association (MOA) and the Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofek) will come up for directions.

The two lobby groups filed the cases in December 2019 following a notice issued by City Hall on December 2, 2019 announcing the fees increment. The increment was on the strength of the Finance Act, 2019.

Through lawyer Henry Kurauka, the lobby groups argue that the increment of fees was unfair, unreasonable, exorbitant and lacked public participation in accordance with Article 10 of the Constitution.

Consumer rights

In their petitions, the groups state that if the proposed changes are implemented, the rights of consumers would be greatly violated.

Lawyer Kurauka argued that the decision requiring public service vehicles to pay more to access the city centre would result in raised fares, which would hurt commuters’ travel plans and expenditure.

He said it would also hurt consumers seeking transport and parking services within the central business district.

“The Kenya economy has shrunk compelling the Central Bank of Kenya to cut its projected growth rate for this year. The timing of increasing parking fees is wrong and hurriedly implemented without proper and adequate notice to the public,” says Cofek in its court papers.