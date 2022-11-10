Court backs administrator for declining to release personal data of Karen estate residents

A court has rejected a request by the head of a residents’ association to compel its office administrator to release its laptop and mobile phone containing the personal details of members.

Justice Linnet Ndolo dismissed Karen and Langata District Association (LKDA) chairman Samora Sikalieh’s application, saying his position as chairman is contested and the matter is pending in court.

Justice Ndolo added that the administrator, Rosebell Wacuka Karobia, who was suspended and later recalled, maintained she had no authority to release members' private data.

“In light of this, the court is not satisfied that the claimant has met the threshold for gaining the mandatory injunction at the interlocutory stage,” the judge said.

Mr Sikalieh sued Ms Karobia and accused her of insubordination for refusing to hand over the gadgets that she said belonged to the association.

He asked the court to compel Ms Karobia to release the gadgets and their passwords, along with a comprehensive report.

The court heard that Ms Karobia was hired in May 2018 and her office is the nerve centre of the LKDA, as she undertakes daily administrative roles to promote the group's objectives.

The judge heard that the laptop contains the names, ages and physical addresses of members, their property and their contributions to the LKDA.

Ms Karobia was allegedly sent on compulsory leave without pay on July 4 pending investigations.

Mr Sikalieh said Ms Karobia had refused to hand over the laptop and mobile phone as directed, allegedly grounding the operations of the association.

He said her refusal to release the laptop violated the provisions of the Data Protection Act.

He said he was apprehensive that she may share the confidential personal data with third parties who may use it against members of the LKDA.

But Ms Karobia opposed the request and explained that the association constitutes a committee headed by the chairman and a secretariat headed by the office administrator.

The secretariat, she said, runs the LKDA’s daily operations while the committee is responsible for oversight. She said she has occupied her position for eight years under four different committees.

The court heard that the association held a special general meeting on September 7 and she was removed alongside other committee members and a caretaker committee was elected. She said Mr Sikalieh lost the capacity to represent the association or sue on its behalf.

She said she is personally and individually responsible for the safety and security of the data and after Mr Sikalieh was elected, he asked her to forward to his private email the members’ data for his personal use, a request she declined.