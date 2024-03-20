Court allows contempt case against city trader invasion of sh4.6bn Karen land

A judge has allowed a contempt of court case to be filed against a businesswoman accused of encroaching into a Sh4.6bn property of a person who died 19 years ago.

Justice Oguttu Mboya allowed Arvind Kanji Patel to file the case against Dorcus Joan Kiptoo whom he accused of defying a court order barring her from interfering with the estate of the late Kanji Naran Patel.

Justice Mboya heard Ms Kiptoo has allegedly defied his (Mboyas) order of March 8, 2024, not to interfere in any manner with the 66-acre parcel of land worth Sh4.6illion which she allegedly invaded on March 2, 2024, illegally.

The land in dispute is in the upmarket Karen suburb within Nairobi.

Arvind Kanji Patel says Dorcas Joan Kiptoo has not adhered to the order issued by Environment and Lands Court Judge Oguttu Mboya on March 8.

In the application, Patel seeks: “That Dorcus Joan Kiptoo (the 1st defendant herein do appear before this court and show cause why she should not be cited for contempt of court for failing to restrain herself, her agents, servants and anyone claiming under her from entering upon, remaining on and or in any manner whatsoever from interfering with the plaintiff's rights over the property as per the order issued on March 8, 2024.”

Arvind is urging the court to find and hold that Ms Kiptoo is in contempt of court and has disobeyed the Order of Justice Mboya.

“That the said Ms Kiptoo be arrested and committed to prison for a term not exceeding six (6) months for the said offence,” Arvind pleads in the case filed before Justice Mboya.

The plaintiff (Arvind) is further urging Ms Kiptoo be not heard by the court until she purges the contempt.

In the case, Arvind is also pressing for the Sub-County Police Commandant Karen/Langat and the OCS Karen Police Station to be summoned to appear in person to show cause why they cannot be jailed for failing to enforce the March 8, 2024 order.

The plaintiff is calling for the arrest and arraignment in court of the two senior police officers as punishment for failing to keep Ms Kiptoo and her agents from the property in dispute.

Justice Mboya directed on March 8: "For the sake of peace and to avert any iota of violence, the orders shall be enforced by the sub-county police commander Karen/Langata and the OCS Karen Police Station respectively."

In the fresh application, Arvind says those orders were not obeyed.

Once found to be in contempt, he wants Dorcas to be punished and imprisoned for a term not exceeding six months.

Arvind who is the administrator of the late Kanji Naran Patel told the court its orders were breached by Ms Kiptoo, her agents and the police, despite being aware of the directives.

The judge heard the orders were served on her and the other parties as had been directed by the court.

"But she has denied us and the beneficiaries of the estate of Kanji Naran Patel access, entry and peaceful enjoyment of the suit property situated in Karen," the judge heard.

The judge questioned an advocate representing Ms Kiptoo why she was disobeying the court order to which the advocate answered “She was wrongly enjoined in the case.”

Justice Mboya directed that the contempt application be heard first on May 6 on a priority basis.

He granted leave to Ms Kiptoo, the chief land registrar, the director of survey and the Attorney General who have been named as defendants in the case by Arvind to file their affidavits in response if any.

The judge extended the orders barring Ms Kiptoo from interfering with the land which Arvind says has been the family property since 1965.

Arvind has presented evidence that his late father Kanji Naran Patel bought the property from an investor Henry Albert Moore in 1965 and has been quietly enjoying its possession until March 2 this year when Ms Kiptoo allegedly invaded the property illegally.

When Kanji died in or about 1995 Arvind was appointed as an administrator of his estate.

The judge heard Ms Kiptoo has not adduced any title document to lay claim over the suit property.

He asserts: "My rights under Articles 40,47 and 162 (2) of the Constitution to own and enjoy property are constantly under siege due to the defendant's encroachment and trespass of my land in Karen."

Justice Mboya certified the case as urgent and fixed it for hearing May 6, 2024.







