County traffic officer smashes car after seizing it

A city inspectorate officer in Nairobi has found herself in trouble after causing an accident along Kimathi Street that saw two cars, a motorcycle and three public benches destroyed early on Monday.

It started on Monday with a brief scuffle between the officer and a parking boy who was looking for parking space for a Nissan Note vehicle (reg number, KCA 897U).

The officer then bundled the young man out of the car and stepped on the accelerator. Little did she know that the vehicle was on reverse gear.

Hezekiah Virero, a boda boda rider whose motorcycle was on the path of the reversing vehicle, narrowly escaped death.

He barely managed to jump off his motorcycle which was run over by the reversing car.

Members of the public stare at a car which was involved in an accident along Kimathi Street in Nairobi on October 26, 2020. Eye witnesses said the car, which was being driven by a county traffic officer, hit another car and a motorcycle before hitting a tree. Photo credit: Salaton Njau | Nation Media Group

An oncoming vehicle, a Mitsubuishi Colt (reg number KCZ 633W) was also hit. The car swerved dangerously as the driver, who only identified himself as Ken, struggled to control it.

The Colt lost its left side mirror while its left front window was reduced to tiny shards on the wet tarmac. The vehicle's left front door was also dented with the entire left side of the body badly scratched.

As the vehicle kept speeding in reverse, riders and members of the public who were relaxing on public benches next to Total petrol station along Kimathi Street scampered out of the way.

The vehicle ended up smashing the public seats into a tree.

The impact flattened the front tire of the car with the bumpers, right side mirror and the rear windscreen were also extensively damaged.

Angry crowd

Miraculously, no one was hurt in the accident.

Bystanders and other road users stared in amazement as the dazed inspectorate officer rushed out of the vehicle.

Angry motorcycle riders charged at her. Sensing danger, the officer's colleagues jumped into a breakdown towing vehicle and made a quick escape.

Left alone, the hapless officer found herself surrounded by the irate crowd. She was only rescued by security and police officers manning nearby buildings. She was quickly whisked into a nearby bank.

A breakdown tow away a car which was involved in an accident along Kimathi Street in Nairobi on October 26, 2020. Eye witnesses said the car, which was being driven by a county traffic officer, hit another car and a motorcycle before hitting a tree. Photo credit: Salaton Njau | Nation Media Group

“The City Council have to take my damaged motorcycle and buy me a new one. This lady hit me and I fell on the road. The next thing I saw as I stood up is her hitting another vehicle before crashing into a tree and sending another parked motorcycle on the ground,” Mr Virero said.

For him, the accident has not only affected his vehicle but also his livelihood.

“I will sue for damages. I’m an Uber driver and my livelihood has been affected,” he said.

Police manning the bank where the city officer was taken for cover assured members of the public that they would hold her until traffic police officers arrive.

City Hall, however, declined to comment on the matter with the Director of Security Compliance, Joseph Kipsang, saying he was yet to get a report on the same.