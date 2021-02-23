Nairobi

Prime

Conjoined twins of Kenyan politics: Meteoric rise and tragic fall of Sonko, Waititu

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The image of former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu desperately running after the president’s motorcade, akin to a hanger-on, illustrates how times have changed for the once-powerful politician.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. PRIME Powerful family leaves Sh3bn homeowners in tears

  2. More county assemblies approve BBI Bill

  3. 3 students arrested, warning issued over dorm fires

  4. Turkana uses Damu-Sasa app to fight blood shortage

  5. Farmers count losses as stubborn weed invades their farms

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.