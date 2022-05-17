City woman in court for stabbing husband during argument

A woman who stabbed her husband twice on the cheek and back during a domestic fight was charged at Kibera law courts with assault and causing actual bodily harm.

Anne Akinyi Opondo was charged with assaulting and injuring Fredrick Opiyo on April 11 this year in Kawangware 56 area in Nairobi.

Opiyo had arrived home from work in the evening when his wife started an argument claiming that he had failed to provide for his children who were living with her parents during the school holidays.

Opiyo calmly pledged to send money after receiving his pay but his wife became violent and allegedly grabbed him by the neck and started strangulating him.

A scuffle ensued as Opiyo struggled to free himself but his wife brandished a knife and allegedly attempted to stab him.

He ducked the knife but was injured on the cheek and the back before he could subdue and disarm Akinyi.

The complainant sought treatment the next day before reporting to the police.

The police allowed the couple time to settle the matter out of court but they failed.

Akinyi denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Esther Bhoke.

She was released on a surety bond of Sh100,000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh15,000.