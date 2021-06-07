City ward reps headed for a clash with Jubilee, ODM

Nairobi County Assembly resumes its plenary sittings tomorrow, with a bid to lock out political parties from determining House leadership by amending its standing orders top on the agenda.

This is even as Jubilee Party has sent a warning to its members at the assembly not to support the bid, with ODM also threatening its members with expulsion, setting the stage for a battle between the MCAs and their parties.

The assembly resumes its sittings after more than two months in recess.

The clamour to change the standing orders that give powers to political parties to determine House leadership began last month after ODM thwarted an attempt by its MCAs to oust Minority Whip Peter Imwatok, replacing him with Lower Savannah MCA Nicholas Okumu.

This prompted the leader of the rebel ODM ward reps — Highrise Ward MCA Kennedy Oyugi — to notify the Speaker of their intention to amend Standing Orders 20 and 21 of the assembly to lock out political parties from designating House leadership.

The move by Mr Oyugi was seconded by Huruma MCA David Okello and Waithaka’s Anthony Kiragu, a Jubilee ward rep.

Leadership changed

The MCAs want Standing Orders 20 and 21 that give majority and minority political parties or coalitions the power to appoint their respective assembly leadership changed to give only MCAs the power to elect their leaders devoid of party’s involvement.

In the proposal, the removal of the leaders will also require two thirds of the votes of all MCAs of the majority/minority party or coalition of parties in the assembly.

“These amendments are intended to ensure that Standing Orders improve on the existing arrangements and clearly details the processes by which these leaders shall come about, and related procedures,” said Mr Oyugi.

The letter has already been committed to the Rules and Procedures Committee, which is set to submit to Speaker Benson Mutura the committee’s resolution for onward communication to members.

However, Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju has moved with speed to forestall the plan by directing the party’s leadership to withdraw all its members from participating in the process.

Party leadership

In a letter to Majority Leader Abdi Guyo and Majority Whip Paul Kados, Mr Tuju said the Uhuru Kenyatta-led party does not approve the attempt to undermine the mandate of political parties as envisaged in the law.

He argued that changing the Standing Orders will diminish the role of Jubilee in determining party leadership in the assembly.