City trader Benedict Nyanjong in court over Sh36,000 food, drinks bill

A businessman who could not pay Sh36,950 bill for drinks and food he ordered for friends and strangers at K1 Club House in Parklands was charged with obtaining goods by false pretenses.

Appearing before Kibera Law Courts on October 29, Mr Benedict Nyanjong is accused of incurring the expenses falsely pretending he was in a position to pay.

He had spent Sh11,825 on drinks before he saw some seven friends walk into the joint.

He paid Sh11,000 and was informed he still had a Sh825 debt. He ordered food and drinks for the seven friends and strangers.

He was later given a Sh36,950 bill which he rejected saying that it had been inflated. The restaurant management then called in the police and he was arrested.