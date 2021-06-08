City risks losing millions in revenue as online system fails

Nairobi’s online payment system is still down, two weeks after it crashed, denying residents access to City Hall services.

The failure of the NCCG ePayments Portal means the county government is likely to lose millions of shillings in revenue.

The portal is used to pay for single business permits, fire inspection certificates, land rates, and health and food handler certificates.

Other services include parking payments, betting control permit verification, liquor permit verification, advert verification, e-construction verification.

Turned away

Food handlers and other customers have been turned away and told to wait until the site is restored.

“We will be back soon. Sorry for the inconvenience but we are performing some maintenance at the moment,” a message from City Hall says.

“If you need to, you can always contact us, otherwise we’ll be back online shortly.”

Eateries and liquor stores have been hit hardest as applications and renewals of health and food handler certificates and liquor permits are made regularly.

“I have tried applying for the certificate online but the website has been down for weeks. I then decided to go to City Hall Annex only to be turned away after being told that I have to wait for the website to function again,” said a food handler in the city.

Last year, City Hall started issuing digital certificates to food handlers in a bid to speed up their processing.

The Health chief officer at the time, Mohamed Sahal, said digitising the process was intended to reduce turnaround time from payment, testing and certification of food handlers by 50 per cent, with laboratory results submitted online for approval and subsequent issuing of certificates.

With the system now down, the Ann Kananu-led administration’s own-source revenue is bound to take a hit, with barely a month to the end of the financial year on June 30.