Raw sewage
Kanyiri Wahito | Nation Media Group

Nairobi

Prime

City residents wallowing in sewage, as State agencies pass the buck

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51

By  Hellen Shikanda  &  Steve Otieno

What you need to know:

  • In Kiuu Ward, Kiambu County residents are agonising over raw sewage that has spilled over into their houses and business premises.
  • The affected residents are blaming the Kiambu County Government for opening the dams during heavy rains.

A narrow freshly-graded murram road off the Thika superhighway leads the Nation crew to Kiuu Ward in Kiambu County. A few kilometres from the main road is a partly water-logged and partly dry area that has cracks on the ground.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.