City residents scramble for cheap Unga

Kenyans flocked supermarkets on Thursday July 21 to stock up on Maize flour a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered the reduction of the commodity from Sh210 to Sh100 for a 2kg packet.

At Naivas supermarket along Kenyatta Avenue in Nairobi City Centre, buyers scrambled to get packets of the precious commodity before they were depleted.

Only Jembe maize flour was retailing at Sh99 and each person was only allowed four packets.

“I rushed in immediately after a friend of mine told me that the price of maize flour has been reduced at the Naivas supermarket. I wish I could have been able to buy a whole bale but they are only allowing us to take four packets,” Naomi Ngingi, one of the customers, said.

John Kirimi, another buyer, said the initial price of Sh210 had put a dent in his pockets but he is now glad that the prices have gone down since he has a big household.

“I have four children; 2kg of Unga does not last more than three days. I was spending a lot of money on just the one food item. Right now I am looking to stock up and make sure my family has enough to last us the whole year if possible,” Mr Kirimi said.

After spending just 30 minutes witnessing the commotion at the maize flour aisle a Naivas attendant informs the group of people waiting to be served with their four packets that they have no more stock left.

To the disappointment of the enthusiastic buyers, the Jembe ran out in only about an hour, with the other available maize flour brands retailing at Sh200 or more.

“In store we had more than 100 bales of Jembe maize flour and within an hour we have already sold everything. Right now we are waiting for the other maize flour companies to send us the subsidized maize flour,” an attendant said.