City mechanic in court for sexually touching a waitress

A city mechanic is in trouble after he allegedly groped a waitress earlier this week.

Boniface Oyoo Mireri was on Friday charged with committing an indecent act contrary to section 11 (1) of the Sexual Offences Act of 2006.

He is accused of touching the woman’s breasts and buttocks in Industrial Area, Nairobi on February 8.

Mireri was also charged with using obscene language in a manner likely breach peace contrary to section 95 (1) of the Penal Code.

The complainant, who is a waitress, had delivered food to customers at a company on Baricho road and on her way back she bumped into the suspect and other mechanics.

Mireri allegedly told the woman to reduce the size of her bust and behind. The waitress told the court that she told Mireri to mind his own business only for him to grab her.

The victim raised alarm and was rescued by a woman who escorted her to the Industrial Area Police station where she filed a report.

Mireri was traced and arrested in the same area.

He denied the charges before Makadara Principal Magistrate Eric Mutunga and claimed, through a lawyer, that there were incitements that led to the incident being reported to the police.

He said he is in the process of settling the matter out of court with the complainant.

Mireri was released on a bond of Sh150,000.