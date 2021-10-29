City MCA Abdi Guyo joins race for Embakasi Central parliamentary seat

The stage has been set for a bruising political battle in Embakasi Central constituency after Nairobi County Assembly Majority Leader Abdi Guyo joined the race for the parliamentary seat.

The Matopeni/Spring Valley MCA said he will be seeking to unseat the incumbent Benjamin Mwangi, popularly known as Mejja Donk, in the 2022 General Election.

Buoyed by the backing of all the five MCAs in the constituency, Mr Guyo said he is confident of beating Mr Mwangi, who has since ditched Jubilee Party for Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA). The two were elected in 2017 on Jubilee Party tickets.

Mr Guyo said he will vie on a ticket of the party that will have the blessings of President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

Mr Mwangi has, however, warned the long serving ward representative to prepare for a tough battle.

Reducing crime rate

“My record speaks for itself. Although I have not solved all the problems that made my constituents elect me, we have done well in terms of reducing crime rate and access to education. I will seek to deliver all the pledges I made in my second term on the UDA party ticket,” said Mr Mwangi.

In the 2017 election, Mr Mwangi beat Hesbon Omondi of ODM after garnering 47,133 votes against Mr Omondi's 36,970 votes.

Embakasi Central is made up of Kayole North, Kayole Central, Kayole South, Matopeni and Komarock Wards. All the ward representatives were elected on a Jubilee Party ticket except Kayole South’s Fredrick Okeyo of ODM.

Mr Guyo, who has been a staunch supporter of the Handshake, is said to have the ear of the President. The MCA, who has been pushing Jubilee Party’s agenda at Nairobi County, said it is time to usher in new leadership in Embakasi Central after a not-so-good reign by the sitting MP.

Handshake

“I think I have delivered all my promises for my people as their MCA and it is time I moved on. Come 2022, I will be vying for the Embakasi Central seat. I will be contesting through the Handshake party to be unveiled by the President and ODM party leader Raila Odinga,” said Mr Guyo.

The announcement by the former minority leader comes against the backdrop of an endorsement by President Kenyatta in February to vie for the seat.

“When we say Nairobi needs more constituencies, it is because here at Matopeni Ward, for instance, the population is higher than those of a single constituency. Is there any problem if Guyo becomes your leader at the constituency level?” posed the Head of State while launching development projects in Embakasi Central.

Mr Guyo said his blueprint for the constituency will revolve around economic empowerment of residents by uplifting the youth and women to have a source of income.

He said there are plans to empower more than 200 youth self-help groups and over 300 women groups.