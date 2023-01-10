City lawyer in the dock over signature forgery claims

A city lawyer was on Tuesday charged with forging official stamp and signature of a lawyer attched to the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) and using the forged stamp to fraudulently secure court orders against EACC.

Mr Jack Bigambo appeared before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Nanzushi and denied four counts linked to forgery.

The lawyer is accused that on February 10, 2022 at Bigambo & Bigambo advocates office in Westlands, with intent to deceive, embossed a false stamp impression in the name of advocate and commissioner of oaths Grace Wambui on a supporting affidavit.

It was for the purpose of commissioning by purporting it to be a genuine stamp impression of Wambui.

He was charged with a second count that on the same date, he forged a signature on the supporting affidavit in the name of Ms Wambui.

He was further charged that on February 11, he fraudulently uttered a forged electronic records through anti-corruption and economic crime division, purporting it to be a genuine application commissioned by Ms Wambui.