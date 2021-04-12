City Hall workers’ medical insurance restored

City Hall

The headquarters of the Nairobi City County Government along City Hall Way.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The employees had threatened to down their tools, accusing City Hall of failing to pay their insurer.
  • The workers’ union said 20 of its members had died between March 16 and April 8 due to failure to access prompt medical attention.

More than 11,500 City Hall workers and their dependents will now be able to access their medical insurance cover after going a month without it following its suspension.

