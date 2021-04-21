City Hall unveils plan to help vulnerable groups

Nairobi acting governor Anne Kananu said the targeted population include women, people living with disability, the elderly and those living with HIV and other chronic diseases.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

City Hall has launched a feeding programme targeting the most vulnerable population in Nairobi’s informal settlements to cushion them against the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

