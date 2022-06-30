City Hall staff threaten to down tools over unresolved grievances

City Hall employees have threatened to go on strike on Monday, saying the county government is unwilling to address their grievances.

This comes after Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu’s administration failed to address complaints raised by the union representing the workers last week.

The Kenya County Government Workers Union (KCGWU) had issued a seven-day strike notice.

Among the issues cited by the union are persistent salary delays, failure to complete promotions of all eligible staff, unwillingness to finalise a collective bargaining agreement, perennial electricity disconnections, and intermittent NHIF medical cover due to failure to pay premiums and remit monthly deductions.

Nairobi staff branch secretary Festus Ngari accused City Hall of failing to commit to address the issues, saying this had left them with no option but to take industrial action.

“In effect therefore, we are left with no option but to seek the enforcement of our demands by invoking Section 76c of the Labour Relations Act, 2007 which we hereby do and notify you that our intended industrial action by way of a strike shall go on in the manner prescribed and as scheduled on July 4, 2022 as we had earlier communicated,” said Mr Ngari in a letter dated June 29, 2022.

The county government was treating their grievances lightly, he said.

Fulfilling urgent needs

“Your reply letter is a testament that your office is not in any way committed to fulfilling the urgent needs of our members and that there has been no single action transcending mere words of assurance,” Mr Ngari said in a notice to City Hall officials.

In response, acting County Secretary Jairus Musumba informed the union that the local government was working to address their complaints.

But the letter did not provide a timeline for addressing the workers’ grievances, only requesting patience from the union.

“This is to inform you that the [the] Nairobi County government is … addressing all the issues raised and requests … your patience as this is ongoing,” said Dr Musumba in his June 28 letter.