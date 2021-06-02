City Hall sets aside Sh374.9million to clear Kemsa debt

The headquarters of the Nairobi County Government, located along City Hall Way, as pictured on December 21, 2020.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The move aims to end the almost three-year row between City Hall and the authority.
  • Kemsa stopped supplying county hospitals in 2017 over a Sh285 million debt.

City Hall has set aside Sh374.9million to clear the debt owed to the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa).

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Suspect in Nyeri contract killing case freed

  2. Lease limbo for Criticos-linked farm in Taveta

  3. Tourism players laud opening of Lamu Port 

  4. Let police reservists be armed, leaders tell State 

  5. D-Day for suspects in Kiru principal's murder

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.