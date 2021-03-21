City Hall on the spot over irregular appointment of senior legal officers

City Hall in Nairobi

City Hall in Nairobi as pictured on June 10, 2020.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Nominated MCA Millicent Okatch sayys the recent appointments are contrary to section 18 (1) of the County Attorneys Act, 2020.

City Hall is once again on the spot over the alleged irregular appointment of senior officers at the county attorney’s office.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Tragic ‘selfie’ leaves 5 dead in Lake Victoria

  2. City Hall on the spot over irregular hires

  3. Abandoned box forces 2-hour train delay in Voi

  4. Meru official gets 10 years in prison for attempted sodomy

  5. Man stabbed to death in fight over dinner

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.