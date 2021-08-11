City estates to go without water for three days in plan to repair pumps

A planned shutdown of the Dagoretti and Uthiru pumps will leave residents without water for three days starting today.

The supply interruption, mostly affecting western parts of the capital, comes at a time when the city is battling the fourth wave of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

In a public notice issued by the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company on Tuesday, the shut-down will start at 6am today and end on Friday 6am.

The affected estates include Uthiru, Mountain View, Kangemi, Thiongo Road, Karen, Waithaka, Gachui, Kirigo, Dagoretti Market, Mariguini, Riruta Satellite, Kagondo and Muhuri Road.

Others are Upper Kabiria, Mithongo, Kamwaya, Kahuho, Ngina and Kikuyu roads, Gatanga Road, Amboseli Road, Suna, and Sohill City.

The whole of Kawangware 56 and 46, Congo, lower parts of Macharia Road and environs and Ndwaru Rod and environs will also be affected.

“We would like to inform our customers that there will be interruption of water supply for customers served from Uthiru and Dagoretti reservoirs due to scheduled shut-down of the Dagoretti and Uthiru pumps at Kabete Water Works pumping station. “

“The shut-down will start from 6am Wednesday to Friday, August 13, 2021 at 6am,” said Nairobi Water Managing Director Engineer Nahashon Muguna.