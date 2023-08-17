City businessman arraigned over Sh12bn gemstones fraudulent deal

A city businessman has been arraigned for allegedly defrauding a foreign national $89million (Sh12.8 billion) in gemstones deal.

The alleged fraud stemmed from the sale of 950 kilogrammes of Coltan minerals allegedly flown from Garbon to Qatar.

Coltan is a dull black metallic ore from which the elements niobium and tantalum are extracted.

Edwin Ochieng, who appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Charles Mwaniki was accused of defrauding Mr William Tuil $89 million claiming he was to facilitate the transfer of the hard currency from Garbon to Rwanda.

“Ochieng received some of the money through some bank accounts which the investigating officer is yet to trace for the purposes of obtaining financial transactions,” Inspector Nicholas Njoroge of the Serious Crimes Unit at the DCI headquarters told Court.

Testifying under oath, Mr Njoroge, stated that Ochieng withdrew the money then packed it in boxes destined for Kigali Rwanda.

“The consignment did not reach Kigali Rwanda,” Mr Njoroge told the Kibera court.

Mr Tuil who had flown to Kigali to wait for the cash consignment, flew back to Nairobi, after being informed the money had been detained at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Ochieng allegedly asked Mr Tuil to cough another $48,500 (Sh6,984,000) for Insurance, storage and for hiring a private jet to fly the cash consignment to Kigali, Rwanda.

When Mr Tuil arrived in Nairobi from Kigali, he demanded to be given $500,000 (Sh7 2million) by Ochieng, in vain.

The court heard when Ochieng was arrested and escorted to his residence at Brook Groove Nairobi, police were shocked to find that the boxes said to be stashed with the $89 million “were stuffed and filled with stones gravel and pieces of tiles.”

The magistrate heard that Ochieng was arrested on August 16, 2023 at Brookside Groove within Nairobi County on suspicion of having committed an offence of conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to Section 393 of the Penal Code.

Praying for the detention of the suspect, the investigating officer “the investigations are complex and they will go beyond the borders of this country.”

The court heard the mobile phones of the suspect will be investigated by the Cybercrime unit.

But a defence lawyer applied to have the suspect freed on bond saying he is not a flight risk.

“No compelling reasons were given by the prosecution to warrant the detention of the accused for seven days,” a defence lawyer told court.

The magistrate was further asked to order the suspect to be reporting to the investigating officer daily until the investigations are complete.

In his ruling , Mr Mwaniki said the prosecution has not proved the accused is a flight risk.

“No compelling reasons were produced in this court by the prosecution to warrant the detention of the suspect,” ruled Mwaniki.

The magistrate freed the suspect on a cash bail of Sh500,000 and ordered him to be reporting to the DCIO Kilimani on a daily basis until investigations are completed.