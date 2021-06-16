Man who exploited belly dancers from Nepal, Pakistan jailed for 3 years

Shaikh Furoan Hussain

Shaikh Furoan Hussain, the proprietor of Bella Bella Bar situated in Parklands, Nairobi when he appeared at the Milimani Law Courts on June 16, 2021. He was jailed for three-and-a-half years for exploiting nine belly dancers from Nepal and Pakistan.

Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

A court in Nairobi has jailed for three years and six months the proprietor of a famous city bar after he was found guilty of exploiting nine belly dancers from Nepal and Pakistan.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Man gets life imprisonment for infecting daughter with HIV

  2. PRIME Covid-19: Medics in Lake Region overstretched as cases surge

  3. Mandera residents offer help to fight Shabaab

  4. PRIME Midiwo family now suspects poisoning

  5. Mombasa County unveils new Cardiology laboratory

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.