Man who exploited belly dancers from Nepal, Pakistan jailed for 3 years

A court in Nairobi has jailed for three years and six months the proprietor of a famous city bar after he was found guilty of exploiting nine belly dancers from Nepal and Pakistan.

The dancers entertained revellers at the bar owned by Shaikh Furoan Hussain for six months in 2018.

While delivering the judgement, Milimani Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi also directed that the proceeds from the services rendered by the belly dancers, which were recovered from Hussain, be forfeited to the State.

Mr Andayi, who noted that Hussain did not allow patrons in his Bella Bella Club in Parklands, Nairobi, to sexually assault the belly dancers, gave him the option of paying a Sh3.5 million fine.

Mr Andayi said exploiting workers is a very serious offence.

No salary

"The girls were not being paid any salary. Money was being sent to recruiting agents in Nepal and Pakistan who would relay it to relatives of the dancers," said Mr Andayi.

He added Hussain protected the girls’ rights by giving them a decent residence and feeding them well.

"The girls, who testified in court, said Hussain did not mistreat them or allow them to be abused sexually," observed Mr Andayi.

Travel documents

The court observed confiscating the girls’ travel documents was a breach of their liberty to movement, and, thus, the girls were vulnerable.

Mr Andayi said the girls were recruited to dance in Hussain’s club for purposes of exploitation.

Hussain was given 14 days to appeal the sentence.

Defence lawyer Evans Ondieki said the court was lenient while imposing the sentence.

Hussain was charged with trafficking in the girls in order to exploit them at his Bella Bella Bar between February 19 and July 19, 2018.

He had been out on Sh2 million cash bail.



