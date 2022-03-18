Church leader in court over Sh36m fake currency notes

A church leader has been charged with having fake currency notes amounting to Sh36 million.

Bernard Maina Mwangi, the Secretary-General of African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) churches in Kenya, was charged with being in possession of fake US Dollars totalling $365,000 and fake Kenya shillings amounting to Sh96,000 in denominations of 1,000 notes.

Milimani senior resident magistrate Carolyne Muthoni Njagi heard that the churchman was found with the money in his car while driving along Kiambu road.

“You are charged that on March 10, 2022, along Kiambu road, within Nairobi County with intent to deceive forged 100US dollars purporting to be bills of exchange,” the accused was informed by the court.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against him by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

“The driver and the motor vehicle were escorted to DCI headquarters by the police officers for interrogation. A thorough search of the motor vehicle was carried out,” reads a police report in part.

While praying for a bond, the court was informed that Mwangi is the secretary general of the AIPCA.