Chris Obure’s guard admits he had firearm that was used to kill Kevin Omwenga

A body guard employed by a city businessman, Chris Philip Okeyo Obure, has admitted in court that he had in his possession a pistol and ammunition without a licence the day another trader Kevin Omwenga was shot dead.

Robert John Ouko Bodo admitted before Milimani senior principal magistrate Bernard Ochoi.

According to court documents, the pistol was used to kill Omwenga on August 2, 2020 at Galana Suite apartments in Kilimani, Nairobi.

While giving his testimony in the murder case, Bodo told the court that he was employed by Obure as a private guard.

Lawyer Arum Otieno told the court that pistol was issued to Obure by the firearms agency.

Mr Otieno showed the accused a pistol and several ammunition then asked him to confirm whether they were the ones he used to handle.

Bodo viewed the pistol and confirmed in court it is the one which he used to carry while offering security to Obure.

Bodo and Obure are jointly charged with the murder of Kevin Omwenga on August 2, 2000 at Galana Suite in Kilimani.

They have denied the charged and are both out on bond.

Bodo was found with a case to answer for being in possession of a firearm and ammunition by Mr Ochoi.

Both Mr Otieno and Mr Gachoka will tender their final submissions in the case on May 15, 2023 before a judgement and sentence is pronounced.