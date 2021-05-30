Child Welfare Society to the rescue after flooding in Kibera

Families from Kibera in Langata Sub-county, Nairobi, receive donations from the Child Welfare Society of Kenya following flooding in the area, at Madaraka Primary School on May 29, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Last week, the same number of families and children in Landimawe and South B in Starehe Constituency, Nairobi, received donations from CWSK. 

Four thousand children from more than 1,000 families in Kibera, Nairobi, on Saturday  received donations from the Child Welfare Society of Kenya (CWSK) in response to devastating effects of flooding in the area.

