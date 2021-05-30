Child Welfare Society to the rescue after flooding in Kibera

Four thousand children from more than 1,000 families in Kibera, Nairobi, on Saturday received donations from the Child Welfare Society of Kenya (CWSK) in response to devastating effects of flooding in the area.

Each of the families received items including foodstuff, bedding and stationery during the event held at Madaraka Primary School.

Among the guests was CWSK chief executive Irene Mureithi, Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir, education officials and the local administration.

Families from Kibera in Langata Sub-county, Nairobi, receive donations from the Child Welfare Society of Kenya following flooding in the area, at Madaraka Primary School on May 29, 2021. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

While noting that the people were living in deplorable conditions after flash floods washed away their houses and belongings, the MP said he was humbled by CWSK's generosity and concern.

“The people who have benefited are the most vulnerable in our society. They have been affected not only by the rains but also Covid-19, which have made it difficult for families to provide food for their children. I thank the society for thinking about these very vulnerable people,” Mr Korir said, and pledged to continue supporting his people as they rebuild their lives.

The Child Welfare Society of Kenya, in collaboration with Starehe MP Charles Njagua, donates household items to 1,000 flood victims living in Landimawe and Nairobi South, at Nairobi South Primary School, on May 22, 2021. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

Mrs Mureithi said CWSK’s mission is to uplift the lives of children through their families, especially those most in need of support.

“We partner with parents and guardians, other organisations and government agencies to ensure every child is safe, and healthy, and attends school. That is why we decided to support the people of Kibera and other areas who have been badly affected by floods to ensure their children resume a normal life,” she said.

She added that the CWSK supports the government’s efforts to provide emergency support in all counties of Kenya.

Last week, the same number of families and children in Landimawe and South B in Starehe Constituency, Nairobi, received donations from CWSK. They too were affected by flooding.