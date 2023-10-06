Caretaker accused of stealing Sh500,000 from landlord

A caretaker who managed over 1,000 rental houses in various estates in Nairobi has been charged with stealing over Sh500,000 from the landlord.

Mr Harrison Mungai Maina, who had been managing properties owned by Kaags Investment Limited (KIL), was arraigned before Milimani Chief Magistrate Susan Shitubi.

Maina denied stealing Sh526,904 that he received from tenants on various dates between January 2017 and June 14, 2020.

State prosecutor Nyakira Kibera told Ms Shitubi that the accused allegedly stole the money he received from tenants in properties managed by other caretakers working under him.

The magistrate heard that KIL owns properties in Eastleigh, Mlango Kubwa, Ngara, Kariobangi South, Thika Road and Mombasa Road, among others in Nairobi County.

The prosecution alleges that Mr Maina was entrusted with the responsibility of supervising other caretakers who managed the properties developed by KIL.

In the case presented in court on Thursday, the accused allegedly received money from tenants and failed to remit it to KIL.

After denying the charges, Mr Maina applied for bail, saying that he had been cooperating with the police since March 2023, when the matter began.

He promised the court that he would abide by the bail conditions imposed by the court.

He added that the offence was bailable and that he was not a flight risk.

The prosecutor did not oppose Mr Maina's bail application, saying that bail is a constitutional right provided for every suspect under Section 49 of the Constitution.

"I have no instructions to oppose bail in this case as the accused is on police bail in the sum of Sh100,000," Mr Kibera said.

He added that the accused has been cooperating with the investigating officers who arrested him on March 3, 2023.

The investigation lasted more than six months.

The prosecutor said four witnesses had been called to testify in the case.

"This case can be completed within a day," he said.

The magistrate granted Mr Maina a Sh500,000 bail with one surety of a similar amount. She also granted him an alternative cash bail of Sh120,000 with two sureties.

Ms Shitubi scheduled the case for pre-trial hearing on October 16, 2023.