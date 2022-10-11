Caretaker accused of stealing Sh1.5m church money

Police are looking for a man accused of stealing Sh1.5 million from a church in Kangemi, Nairobi.

The suspect is accused of taking the money belonging to ACK All Saints Mountain View Church that was raised on Sunday for a development project.

The church's treasurer and an elder noticed that the money was missing on Monday when they went to collect the money from a drawer in the church's altar.

They immediately reported the matter at Kangemi police station and after preliminary investigations, it was established that the caretaker of the church, who has since gone missing, might be responsible for the loss.

The caretaker is suspected to have tampered with the church’s electric power and disabled the CCTV system before taking away the money.

After getting wind of the news, shocked members of the church milled around the church and conversed in low tones as they tried to come to terms with the disappearance of the money.

Some were heard pronouncing curses at the suspect whom they declared will never prosper for the rest “of his life under the sun,” while others called for his forgiveness should he resurface and repent his sin.