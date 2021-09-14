City Hall and NMS fight for Sh1.3bn Nairobi projects cash

The office of the Controller of Budget has been drawn into the supremacy battle between City Hall and Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) over control of Sh1.3 billion ward-based projects in Nairobi.

This even as MCAs pile pressure for completion of the stalled projects for the financial year ended June 30, 2020, ahead of next year’s General Election.

Already, the impasse over the Ward Development Fund (WDF) projects has seen city residents miss out on another Sh1.3 billion worth of projects in the financial year ended June 30, 2021, where each of the 85 wards was allocated Sh14 million.

In the current financial year’s budget, the MCAs allocated Sh1.5 billion for the ward-based projects, which are also in limbo because of the back and forth.

However, the Ann Kananu-led administration has tried to wash its hands off the delays throwing the blame at the CoB for failing to release funds meant for the projects.

Appearing before Nairobi County Assembly’s Implementation Committee chaired by Karen MCA David Mberia, Nairobi Finance and Economic Planning Executive Allan Igambi accused the CoB of erratic release of funds meant for implementing the projects.

Nairobi County Assembly transferred the projects to NMS last year but City Hall wants the projects back. NMS gave the meeting a wide berth.