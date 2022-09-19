British national loses Sh4 million in Nairobi

A British national lost Sh4 million in Nairobi over the weekend in unclear circumstances.

A police report shows that Mr Patrick John Mccaffey had hired a vehicle from a hotel located in Kilimani area and was heading to Galleria Business Club.

He told police that the vehicle was being driven by a Mr Rodrick Ochieng Odhiambo.

Once inside the club, the couple placed the bag with cash between them.

“The foreigner was heading to Galleria Business Club together with his wife for lunch…(he placed) a travelling bag between him and the wife while seated,” the report filed at Hardy Police Station in Lang’ata Sub-County reads in part.

However, when they got up ready for departure, he realised that the bag was missing.

Mr Mccaffey told the police that the bag contained cash in various denominations totalling Sh4 million.

When they reviewed CCTV footage, it showed two women making away with the bag.

Police officers visited the scene and arrested Mr Odhiambo who is currently being grilled by detectives attached to the police station who are also planning to arraign him in court.

Nation has established that Mr Odhiambo told the police that he did not know the women who made away with the bag.

On the rise in the city

According to his statement, he had been hired to take the victim for lunch which he faithfully did and received his pay.

Also read: Overhead piping fixing water crises in slums

Cases of foreigners losing money in the city are on the rise in the city.

Last month, two police officers were nabbed for allegedly robbing an Egyptian national who was under arrest.

The two suspects pounced on the victim moments after he had purchased some household items from a warehouse in the city.

“It was reported by one namely Susan Makena director Apogee Warehouse Group that today (Thursday) the 05/05/2022 at around 10.40hrs, she received a call from the victim namely Noaman Mosaad Abdelaziz Awadella Egyptian national who informed her that he had been arrested by officers and he was being taken to the Industrial Area Police station,” the police report read in part.

Police say that the warehouse director went to the Industrial Area Police station but could not locate the victim there adding that he later informed her that the suspects had taken him to Imaara Mall.