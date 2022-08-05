Bouncers arrested over death of police officer during bar brawl in Ngong

The Directorate of Crime Investigations (DCI) has taken over investigations into the death of a police officer who was pushed down a staircase at an entertainment joint in Ngong area, Kajiado County.

Homicide detectives took over the case amid claims of a cover-up by local police in conjunction with the management of the nightclub known as the Grand Mirage Lounge.

The incident, which occurred on July 30, 2022, was captured on CCTV footage of the establishment.

The brawl started at the counter with a man wearing a striped sweater who has since been identified as police constable Moses Oyugi.

He appears to have been accosted by a man in a white T-shirt before a fight ensued attracting the club’s security.

A few minutes later, a second video clip capturing the entrance of the club, shows the security men first pushing Oyugi down the stairs where he landed head first.

The man in a t-shirt, who has since been arrested as the main culprit, is also pushed. Luckily, he doesn’t tumble down the stairs.

One of the bouncers walks down to lift Oyugi, by this time he was not responsive.

An autopsy on the body of the 38-year-old father of two conducted at Nairobi West Hospital by Chief Government pathologist Johansen Oduor revealed that Oyugi died as a result of a blood clot in the brain brought about by blunt force trauma consistent with a fall off the stairs.

Deja Vu Club in Nairobi

Detectives on Thursday arrested the two club bouncers Jackline Nduta Gachehe, 34, and 22-year-old Jessey Levi Luyali suspected to be behind Oyugi’s push.

In April, a manager and two bouncers working at Deja Vu Club in Nairobi were charged with the murder of a reveller who was killed at the entertainment joint in March.

Charles Chege, a matatu driver, was beaten to death at the nightclub located in Kileleshwa on the night of March 5 over accusations of stealing a mobile phone.

A disturbing video of the incident showed a gang of bouncers at the club beating up the 38-year-old using pipes and sticks, in between blows and kicks.

Chege, a father of three, was found dead a few meters outside the club the following morning.

“His ribs and legs were broken. His head appeared as though it had been hit with a blunt object. He also had blood clots all over the body,” Chege’s sister, Anne Fataki, said at the time.

The manager and the two bouncers were charged with the murder of Chege alongside five other suspects.

The suspects were identified as Victor Ouma, Victor Okeyo, Benaya Sigiro, Robin Kyalo, Shadrack Nyakundi, Brian Amadala, Xavier Werunga, and Derrick Ambaka. The eight appeared before Justice Grace Nzioka through a virtual link and were charged with killing Chege.

“You are all charged that on March 6, 2022, at Deja Vu Club Raphta Road in Kileleshwa jointly murdered Charles Chege,” read the murder charge.