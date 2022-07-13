Bomb scare: Police cordon off Nairobi CBD street
A bomb scare disrupted work in some parts of Nairobi town on Wednesday morning.
Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) responded to the bomb alert and inspected a 'suspicious object' which was found outside Ebony House on Taveta Lane.
An officer at the scene, who did not want to be identified, told Nation.Africa that the device did not look dangerous.
After determining that the object did not pose a threat, police reopened the lane.